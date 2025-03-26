Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Boston Celtics
On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns will host the Boston Celtics in Arizona.
Before the game, 2014 MVP Kevin Durant was asked about the Celtics.
Durant (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral): "They're champs for a reason. They got a deep team. It feels like either one of those guys has been out all season and they've kept it rolling. Either Jrue, Porzingis, Jaylen Brown was out for a few games here and there. They just keep it rolling. They got a system that they stand on, on both ends of the floor... They just plug and play guys."
Wednesday will be the first meeting of the 2024-25 season between the two teams.
They last met on March 14, 2024 (in Boston) when the Celtics won by a score of 127-112.
Durant finished the loss with 20 points in 30 minutes of playing time.
Durant has been on a roll as of late.
The future Hall of Famer comes into the night with averages of 26.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 42.6% from the three-point range in 59 games.
He has also scored 80 points over the last two games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Kevin Durant’s jaw-dropping shooting splits this season across different zones at 36-years-old:
Restricted Area: 78.9%
Paint: 52.9%
Mid-Range: 54.2%
Corner 3s: 50.7%
Above The Break 3s: 40.1%
Truly one of the greatest pure scorers in NBA history."
The Suns are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-37 record in 72 games.