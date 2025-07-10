Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Bulls Legend Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is widely seen as the best player in NBA history.
Recently, NBA star Kevin Durant made a passive comment about Jordan when he was on Mind the Game (with LeBron James and Steve Nash).
After the comment went viral on social media, Durant clarified his thoughts about Jordan when he responded to a fan (via X).
@Jacobtheclipper wrote: "I am going to keep calling you out for being a puppet on Bron’s podcast.
This man went and teamed up with Wade and Bosh, costing you of a real championship because of his WEAK move. Which led you to make your own weak decision by joining a stacked Warriors team.
Wake up my guy, Bron is not your friend. He ruined the NBA and ruined your career. Why go on his podcast and make his dreams come true by slandering Mike?
Slandering a man for leaving the game to fulfill his murder dad’s dreams for him is WILD. Second time he left because he was loyal to his team and coach. Something you and Bron can NEVER understand"
Durant responded: "Mj retired 3 times. It’s okay to call that out my brother, I got 1 million dollars worth of Mj shoes in my house hahaha. It’s okay, he retired 3 times and still the goat. Ima applaud that just like Ima applaud playing 22 years at an ELITE level. I like basketball tho, you love individuals more"
Durant has been known to be very active on social media with fans.
The future Hall of Famer was recently traded to the Houston Rockets after spending part of three years with the Phoenix Suns.