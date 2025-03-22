Fastbreak

Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Donovan Mitchell After Cavs-Suns Game

Kevin Durant spoke about Donovan Mitchell after Friday's game.

Mar 21, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) hugs Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) after the Nets defeated the Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
/ Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Phoenix Suns (in Arizona) by a score of 123-112.

One of the biggest reasons for their loss was the play of Donovan Mitchell.

The superstar guard finished with seven points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 2/18 from the field and 0/8 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMamba: "Donovan Mitchell last four games:

18.5 PPG
29.6% FG
16.2% 3PT
0-4 W/L"

After the game, Suns star Kevin Durant was asked about Mitchell.

Durant (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral): "I liked that we didn't foul so much. He's really good at using his body to get to the rim and draw contact... He's a great player. Even though he was 0-7 to start the game, it was still somebody that we had to focus in on... He's a future Hall of Famer, probably."

Mitchell has made the NBA All-Star Game in six straight seasons.

He is averaging 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 64 games.

Mar 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) controls the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

As for Durant, he had one of his best game of the season with 42 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 17/29 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 39 mintues of playing time.

Via Ballislife.com: "Kevin Durant dropped 42 as the Cavs lost their 4th straight game!

And KD now has 40 against every team in the NBA"

