Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Donovan Mitchell After Cavs-Suns Game
On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Phoenix Suns (in Arizona) by a score of 123-112.
One of the biggest reasons for their loss was the play of Donovan Mitchell.
The superstar guard finished with seven points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 2/18 from the field and 0/8 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Donovan Mitchell last four games:
18.5 PPG
29.6% FG
16.2% 3PT
0-4 W/L"
After the game, Suns star Kevin Durant was asked about Mitchell.
Durant (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral): "I liked that we didn't foul so much. He's really good at using his body to get to the rim and draw contact... He's a great player. Even though he was 0-7 to start the game, it was still somebody that we had to focus in on... He's a future Hall of Famer, probably."
Mitchell has made the NBA All-Star Game in six straight seasons.
He is averaging 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 64 games.
As for Durant, he had one of his best game of the season with 42 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 17/29 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 39 mintues of playing time.
Via Ballislife.com: "Kevin Durant dropped 42 as the Cavs lost their 4th straight game!
And KD now has 40 against every team in the NBA"