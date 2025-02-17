Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Draymond Green News
Draymond Green never put up huge numbers, but he will go down among the best (and smartest) players in NBA history.
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors star claimed that he has been offered the team's head coaching job (after he retires).
Green (h/t Bleacher Report): "I've already been offered the Golden State Warriors head coaching job when I'm done... I think I could be a good coach, but I don't want to be."
After the All-Star Game, Kevin Durant was asked about Green's comment.
Durant (h/t Evan Giddings of 95.7 The Game): "I think Draymond would be an incredible head coach. I think he'd be a better head coach than he would be a TV analyst and he's pretty good at that. I just think he loves being on the floor and he loves teaching. He loves that competitive nature of competing on the court. I think if he would go into TV, he would just be clawing and itching to get back on the floor. I think he'd be a great coach."
Durant was teammates with Green for three seasons on the Warriors.
In that span, they won two NBA Championships (and made the Finals in all three seasons).
Right now, Green still appears to have several years of good basketball left in his playing career.
The future Hall of Famer went into the All-Star break with averages of 8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 41 games.