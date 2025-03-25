Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Giannis Antetokounmpo After Bucks-Suns Game
On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns played the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) in Arizona.
The Suns won by a score of 108-106.
After the game, Kevin Durant was asked about two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Durant (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral): "It's always fun competing against one of the best to ever play. Just to see his growth as a player from when he first came into the league until now, it's pretty crazy.... He brings the best out of his teammates and everybody out on the floor, so it makes for a good game."
Antetokounmpo finished Monday's loss with 31 points, ten rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 12/19 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Durant led the Suns with 38 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks while shooting 11/21 from the field and 7/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Over 27 total games, he has a 15-12 record against Antetokounmpo.
With the win, the Suns are 35-37 in their first 72 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and have won six out of their last ten).
Following the Bucks, the Suns will remain at home to host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
As for the Bucks, they dropped to 40-31 in 71 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.