Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Very Clear About Devin Booker After Bulls-Suns Game
On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns played the Chicago Bulls (at home) in Arizona.
The Suns won by a score of 127-121.
Devin Booker finished with 41 points, four rebounds and seven assists while shooting 14/26 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "Following last night's performance, Book now has the 7th-most 40-PT games by a shooting guard in @NBA history!
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
James Harden
Allen Iverson
George Gervin
Tracy McGrady
Devin Booker"
After the game, Kevin Durant spoke highly of his teammate.
Durant (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral): "I don't get surprised by big nights from him. I almost expect it every night."
Booker and Durant have been teammates for part of three seasons.
That said, they have been unable to get out of the second round in that span.
With the win over the Bulls, the Suns improved to 33-37 in 70 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and won two straight games).
Following the Bulls, the Suns will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Devin Booker have yourself a night
Book dropped 20 points in the fourth quarter alone vs. the Bulls"
Booker is averaging 25.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range.