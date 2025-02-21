NBA Star Kevin Durant Makes Sincere Victor Wembanyama Statement
On Thursday evening, the Phoenix Suns played the San Antonio Spurs in Austin, Texas.
The game was supposed to feature All-Stars Kevin Durant and Victor Wembanyama going up against one another.
However (earlier in the day), the Spurs announced that Wembanyama would likley miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
After the game, Durant was asked about Wembanyama.
Durant (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral): "I'm glad they caught this early. That can affect your overall health... I'm glad they was able to catch that early. You've seen a few guys that had this and come back and play and finsh their careers out. I'm thinking about Vic. I'm sure the whole basketball world is thinking about him right now. Somebody like that who has a strong mind, strong will to go out there and recover and get better, he's gonna put his best foot forward everyday. I don't even know Vic well enough, but I can just tell that that's what he's about... I'm looking forward to seeing him back out there."
Without Wembanyama, the Spurs were still able to win by a score of 120-109.
Durant finished the loss with 22 points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 9/13 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Suns dropped to 26-29 in 55 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and 2-8 over their last ten).