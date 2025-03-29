Kevin Durant Makes Honest Anthony Edwards Statement After Suns-Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center by a score of 124-109.
During the first half, Anthony Edwards suffered an injury scare that kept him out for the entire second quarter.
Edwards had collided with Kevin Durant.
Thankfully, Edwards was able to return for the second half.
After the game, Durant was asked about the play (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Durant: "Both trying to go after the ball. I think my elbow hit him right in his face at the perfect time. There's no ill intent at all. I knew he'd come back in the game. I didn't see any blood on the floor, so I figured he was good. "
Edwards was able to finish with 20 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 8/19 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
With the victory, the Timberwolves improved to 42-32 in 74 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
Via The NBA: "Anthony Edwards 🤝 Justin Jefferson
This Ant fastbreak slam had Jettas on his feet for another Minnesota superstar!"
Meanwhile, Durant finished the loss with 23 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 7/19 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The Suns dropped to 35-39 in 74 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.