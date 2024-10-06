Kevin Durant Makes Honest Bronny James Statement
Kevin Durant and LeBron James have competed against each other for nearly two decades.
On Sunday evening, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers will play a preseason game in California.
Before the game, Durant met with the media and was asked about going up against Bronny James (h/t Mark Medina).
Durant: "To see him out on the floor with James Jr. on his back with his dad is crazy to see. Hopefully, I get a chance to get on the floor with Bronny tonight. Just compete against him. The whole moment is pretty sweet. There's gonna be a lot of games throughout the year I'm looking forward to seeing with them."
Durant and LeBron have faced off 40 times over their legendary careers.
Currently, LeBron has a 23-17 record in those matchups.
That said, Durant has a 2-1 record in the NBA Finals against James.
Bronny made his preseason debut on Friday evening when the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-107.
Via Ballislife.com: "Bronny’s preseason debut
2 Points
1/6 Shooting
3 Blocks
1 Assist
1 Rebound
1 Turnover
In 16 Minutes"
Following the Suns, the Lakers will have four more preseason games.
They will open up the regular season with a matchup against the Timberwolves (in Los Angeles) on October 22.
As for Durant, he is going into his third season as a member of the Suns.
They will play their first game on October 23 against James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in California.