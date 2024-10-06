Fastbreak

Kevin Durant Makes Honest Bronny James Statement

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant spoke about Bronny James (Los Angeles Lakers).

Ben Stinar

Jan 16, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with the fans after beating the Sacramento Kings 119-117 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 16, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with the fans after beating the Sacramento Kings 119-117 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant and LeBron James have competed against each other for nearly two decades.

On Sunday evening, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers will play a preseason game in California.

Before the game, Durant met with the media and was asked about going up against Bronny James (h/t Mark Medina).

Durant: "To see him out on the floor with James Jr. on his back with his dad is crazy to see. Hopefully, I get a chance to get on the floor with Bronny tonight. Just compete against him. The whole moment is pretty sweet. There's gonna be a lot of games throughout the year I'm looking forward to seeing with them."

Durant and LeBron have faced off 40 times over their legendary careers.

Currently, LeBron has a 23-17 record in those matchups.

That said, Durant has a 2-1 record in the NBA Finals against James.

LeBron James Kevin Durant
Jan 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bronny made his preseason debut on Friday evening when the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-107.

Via Ballislife.com: "Bronny’s preseason debut

2 Points
1/6 Shooting
3 Blocks
1 Assist
1 Rebound
1 Turnover
In 16 Minutes"

Following the Suns, the Lakers will have four more preseason games.

They will open up the regular season with a matchup against the Timberwolves (in Los Angeles) on October 22.

As for Durant, he is going into his third season as a member of the Suns.

They will play their first game on October 23 against James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in California.

