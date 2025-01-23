Kevin Durant Makes Honest Brooklyn Nets Statement Before Suns Game
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will play the Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Kevin Durant spent part of three seasons playing for Brooklyn (before getting traded to the Suns in 2023).
Before the game, Durant spoke honestly about his former team (h/t Michael Scotto of HoopsHype).
Durant: "I want to see this franchise do well. What is it like 12 or 13 picks that they got? Assets. That's the most important thing with a rebuilding group is the assets... When you look at the big picture, you’ve got young guys getting experience, you’re building assets and getting future picks. Hopefully, you can draft up, put the team together well. I think they’re walking in the right direction."
Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019.
After missing the entire first season due to injury, he helped the Nets make the NBA playoffs in his two full years playing for the franchise.
That said, they never reached the Eastern Conference finals.
Via Billy Reinhardt: "It’s still crazy to think Kevin Durant, potential top-10 player in NBA history, played for the Brooklyn Nets.
That’s a success for the franchise in itself."
Durant is currently in his third season with the Suns.
He is averaging 27.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 52.2% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 32 games.
In addition to the Nets and Suns, Durant has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.