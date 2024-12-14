Kevin Durant Makes Honest Devin Booker Statement After Suns-Jazz Game
On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 134-126 in Salt Lake City.
Kevin Durant returned to action after a three-game absence.
The 2014 MVP finished the victory with 30 points, three rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Devin Booker had an excellent night with 34 points, two rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 13/27 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range.
The former Kentucky star had been in a shooting slump over the previous week.
After the game, Durant was asked about Booker (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Durant: "I don't worry about Book at all. He's a 15,000 points for a reason. It's going to be games where you're not knocking down shots... I just like how he played in the flow."
When Durant has been on the floor, the Suns are among the best teams in the entire NBA.
Via @forthefacts: "The Suns this season:
With KD:
— 11-2 record
— 6th in offense
— 9th in defense
Without KD:
— 1-9 record
— 11th in offense
— 30th in defense
Suns are a top 10 offense/defense with Kevin Durant. Worst defense in history without him. Historic impact"
The Suns are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-11 record in 24 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Jazz, the Suns will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.