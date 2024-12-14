Fastbreak

Kevin Durant Makes Honest Devin Booker Statement After Suns-Jazz Game

Kevin Durant spoke about Devin Booker after Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Apr 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shakes hands with forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shakes hands with forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 134-126 in Salt Lake City.

Kevin Durant returned to action after a three-game absence.

The 2014 MVP finished the victory with 30 points, three rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

NBA
Dec 13, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks to pass the ball against Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Devin Booker had an excellent night with 34 points, two rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 13/27 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range.

The former Kentucky star had been in a shooting slump over the previous week.

After the game, Durant was asked about Booker (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).

Durant: "I don't worry about Book at all. He's a 15,000 points for a reason. It's going to be games where you're not knocking down shots... I just like how he played in the flow."

When Durant has been on the floor, the Suns are among the best teams in the entire NBA.

Via @forthefacts: "The Suns this season:

With KD:
— 11-2 record
— 6th in offense
— 9th in defense

Without KD:
— 1-9 record
— 11th in offense
— 30th in defense

Suns are a top 10 offense/defense with Kevin Durant. Worst defense in history without him. Historic impact"

The Suns are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-11 record in 24 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.

Following the Jazz, the Suns will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.