Kevin Durant Makes Honest Draymond Green Statement Following Warriors Game
On Friday evening, Kevin Durant led the Phoenix Suns to a 113-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors.
Durant finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks while shooting 7/20 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the 2014 MVP was asked about his former teammate Draymond Green (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Reporter: "You've seen him at his emotional highs and lows. What have you seen from him this season?"
Durant: "When Draymond is at his best, it's like a good balance between being ultra aggressive and being on edge and also just being a cerebral monster that he is. I think he's found that balance even better. I feel like he always had it. Sometimes you tip the scales a bit and I think he's found that balance as he gets older, as he experience more things in the league, more things in life in general. You can just tell by the start of this season that he's playing his best ball, he's shooting the basketball well this year... All his experiences up until this time have just helped him out and made him the player he is today."
Green finished the loss with 13 points, two rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/8 from the field in 31 minutes.
The two were teammates for three seasons on the Warriors.
In that span, they won two NBA Championships (and reached the NBA Finals in all three seasons).