Kevin Durant Makes Honest Kyrie Irving Statement Before Suns-Mavs Game
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns will face off against the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
Before the game, Kevin Durant spoke about his former teammate Kyrie Irving (h/t Landon Buford).
Durant: "I always thought Kyrie was a master-level player; it's been like that the last 10 years... I just think he's a complete player; I feel like there's no weaknesses or no holes in his game, physically or mentally. I feel like his approach to the game is just perfect."
Durant and Irving were teammates for part of three seasons on the Brooklyn Nets.
However, the team was unable to make a deep playoff run, and both players were traded during the middle of the 2023 season.
Durant comes into the night with averages of 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range in eight games.
The Suns are also the first seed in the Western Conference with a 7-1 record.
Via Hoop Central: "Kevin Durant this season:
25 PTS - 7 REB - 3 STL
30 PTS - 4 REB - 6 AST
31 PTS - 9 REB - 2 AST
30 PTS - 8 REB - 4 AST
18 PTS - 5 REB - 4 AST
21 PTS - 9 REB - 2 AST
35 PTS - 4 REB - 6 AST
32 PTS - 8 REB - 3 AST"
As for Irving, he is averaging 23.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 54.5% from the three-point range in eight games.
The Mavs are 5-3 to start the season.