Kevin Durant Makes Honest Mike Budenholzer Statement After Clippers-Suns Game
On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns beat the LA Clippers (at home) by a score of 119-117.
Durnig the game, Kevin Durant and Mike Budenholzer were seen having a brief altercation on the sideline.
After the game, Durant was asked about the incident.
Durant: "That's what usually happens when you don't know the dynamics of a relationship. You catch something on TV, you get a quote and now you're pushing that narrative as if me and Bud don't do s**t all the time. We compeitive as two individuals who want to see things done the right way. And sometimes my way ain't the way that Bud wants to do it and vis-versa. He allows me as a player on the team, a veteran on the team, to voice my opinion. If we both didn't care, we would never have stuff like that... He understands where I'm coming from, I understand exactly where he's coming from."
Durant finished the win with 34 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 10/22 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 41 mintues of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Kevin Durant vs Clippers:
34 PTS
7 REB
2 BLK
4 3P
Scored over half of his points in the 4Q."