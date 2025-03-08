Fastbreak

Kevin Durant Makes Honest Nikola Jokic Statement After Suns-Nuggets Game

Kevin Durant spoke about Nikola Jokic after Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 1, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (right) greets Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant following the game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 149-141 in overtime.

The Suns allowed Nikola Jokic to explode for 31 points, 21 rebounds, 22 assists and three steals while shooting 13/22 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.

After the game, 2014 MVP Kevin Durant spoke about Jokic (h/t DNVR Nuggets).

Durant: "The whole offense is centered around him making a play. I'm actually kind of surprised he hasn't done this before... All-time great, man. All-time great."

Jokic is now averaging 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range in 57 games.

As for Durant, he finished the loss with 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists while shooting 10/16 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.

NBA
Mar 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives to the net in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets went 3-1 in their four matchups with the Suns this season.

They also beat them in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

