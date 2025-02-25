Kevin Durant Makes Honest Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has clearly established himself as one of the best five players in the NBA.
The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is averaging 32.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.2% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 55 games.
On Monday night, former Thunder star Kevin Durant spoke highly of Gilgeous-Alexander.
Durant (via the NBA): "He one of those dudes that's always gonna put that ball through the rim. Watching him, just knowing that he's gonna be efficient with it, it's just a fun watch... He hit you with so many different moves that you know he put time in on. He play like he care about his stance and his place in the game... I appreciate watching him because he gets buckets all types of ways."
Fans of the Thunder will likely enjoy hearing one legend of the franchise talk about another.
Gilgeous-Alexander is in his sixth season playing for Oklahoma City (he spent his rookie year with the Los Angeles Clippers).
Right now, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 46-10 record in 56 games.
Via OptaSTATS: "In each of his last 51 games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the @okcthunder has scored at least 20 points while playing under 40:00.
No other player in NBA history has done that in more than 30 consecutive games."
As for Durant, he spent the first nine seasons of his Hall of Fame career with Oklahoma City.