Kevin Durant Makes Honest Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement

Kevin Durant spoke about Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Feb 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) smiles after a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of a game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) smiles after a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of a game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has clearly established himself as one of the best five players in the NBA.

The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is averaging 32.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.2% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 55 games.

Feb 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark (22) in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

On Monday night, former Thunder star Kevin Durant spoke highly of Gilgeous-Alexander.

Durant (via the NBA): "He one of those dudes that's always gonna put that ball through the rim. Watching him, just knowing that he's gonna be efficient with it, it's just a fun watch... He hit you with so many different moves that you know he put time in on. He play like he care about his stance and his place in the game... I appreciate watching him because he gets buckets all types of ways."

Fans of the Thunder will likely enjoy hearing one legend of the franchise talk about another.

Mar 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) go for the ball during the second quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gilgeous-Alexander is in his sixth season playing for Oklahoma City (he spent his rookie year with the Los Angeles Clippers).

Right now, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 46-10 record in 56 games.

Via OptaSTATS: "In each of his last 51 games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the @okcthunder has scored at least 20 points while playing under 40:00.

No other player in NBA history has done that in more than 30 consecutive games."

As for Durant, he spent the first nine seasons of his Hall of Fame career with Oklahoma City.

