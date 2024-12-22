Kevin Durant Makes Honest Statement About Devin Booker Injury
On Thursday evening, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 120-111 in Arizona.
However, the bigger concern was the fact that Devin Booker left the game with an injury.
Via Arizona Sports on Thursday: "The Phoenix Suns ruled guard Devin Booker out for the remainder of Thursday’s game against the Indiana Pacers after he exited in the third period with groin tightness, the team said."
After the game, Kevin Durant was asked about Booker when he met with the media.
Durant had also just been injured for an extended period.
Durant: "It sucks. We hate that injuries can get in the way of beautiful basketball... Like you said, that's a part of it, but it's still tough to take."
The Suns have now announced that Booker will miss Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons (and Monday against the Nuggets).
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Injury update on Suns guard Devin Booker. He'll be out tonight's game vs. Detroit and Monday at Denver.
Keeps door open for Booker to possibly play Christmas vs. Nuggets.
Checked out Thursday vs. Indiana in 3rd quarter with what was 1st diagnosed as left groin tightness."
Booker had been averaging 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 26 games.
He is in his tenth season (all with the Suns).
Currently, they are the ninth seed with a 14-12 record.