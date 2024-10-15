Kevin Durant Makes Viral Post On X About Aaron Rodgers During Bills-Jets Game
On Monday evening, the New York Jets faced off against Buffalo Bills (at home).
During the nationally televised showdown, Aaron Rodgers threw an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NFL: "This is ridiculous accuracy."
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was among those who reacted to the big highlight.
His post had over 6,000 likes and 280,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Durant wrote: "Cmon ARod. That dot was ridiculous"
Despite Rodgers having a good game, the Jets lost to the Bills by a score of 23-20.
They are now 2-4 in their first six games, which has them as the third-place team in the AFC East.
Next Sunday, the Jets will resume action when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers.
As for the Bills, they improved to 4-2 in their first six games, which has them at the top of the AFC East.
Following their victory over the Jets, they will resume action next Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans.
Meanwhile, Durant is going into his 16th NBA season (and third with the Suns).
At 36, the former Texas star is still among the best players in the league.
Last season, Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The Suns will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers.