Fastbreak

Kevin Durant's Mom Reacts To Bronny James Scoring 17 Points In Lakers Preseason Game

Bronny James had 17 points in the Los Angeles Lakers final preseason game.

Ben Stinar

May 19, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant (35) gets a hug from his mom Wanda Pratt after game four of the Western Conference semi finals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. Thunder won 103-100. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
May 19, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant (35) gets a hug from his mom Wanda Pratt after game four of the Western Conference semi finals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. Thunder won 103-100. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Lakers played their final preseason game when they lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 132-74 on Friday evening in San Francisco.

They rested all of their top players and gave the young prospects (including Bronny James) big minutes.

Bronny put up 17 points, four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block while shooting 7/17 from the field.

Thousands of people reacted to Bronny's big night, and one person who left a comment was Kevin Durant's mom.

Wanda Durant wrote: "Gooooood!"

Wanda Durant's Comment on House of Highlight's Post
Wanda Durant's Comment on House of Highlight's Post / October

Many NBA fans will likely enjoy seeing Wanda's comment because Durant (and LeBron James) are two of the most notable players in NBA history.

They have faced off three times in the NBA Finals (Durant has a 2-1 record).

That said, LeBron has a 23-17 record in their 40 total matchups.

LeBron JamesKevin Durant
Feb 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but there will continue to be a lot of eyes on him due to the historic achievement of getting to play with his father.

He finished the preseason with averages of 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 29.7% from the field in six games.

The Lakers went 2-4.

Bronny James
Oct 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) dribbles the ball next to Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Lakers will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they host Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles, California.

Last season, they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.