Kevin Durant's Mom Reacts To Bronny James Scoring 17 Points In Lakers Preseason Game
The Lakers played their final preseason game when they lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 132-74 on Friday evening in San Francisco.
They rested all of their top players and gave the young prospects (including Bronny James) big minutes.
Bronny put up 17 points, four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block while shooting 7/17 from the field.
Thousands of people reacted to Bronny's big night, and one person who left a comment was Kevin Durant's mom.
Wanda Durant wrote: "Gooooood!"
Many NBA fans will likely enjoy seeing Wanda's comment because Durant (and LeBron James) are two of the most notable players in NBA history.
They have faced off three times in the NBA Finals (Durant has a 2-1 record).
That said, LeBron has a 23-17 record in their 40 total matchups.
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but there will continue to be a lot of eyes on him due to the historic achievement of getting to play with his father.
He finished the preseason with averages of 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 29.7% from the field in six games.
The Lakers went 2-4.
On Tuesday evening, the Lakers will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they host Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles, California.
Last season, they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).