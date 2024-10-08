Kevin Durant's Mom Reacts To LeBron James Instagram Post
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played their second preseason game when they faced off against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in California.
The Suns won by a score of 118-114, which dropped the Lakers to an 0-2 record in the preseason.
Despite the loss, the Lakers made significant NBA history, as LeBron and Bronny James became the first father-son-due to share the court.
Via The NBA: "LeBron James. Bronny James.
The father-son duo share the court for the first time together! 👏"
After the game, LeBron made a post to Instagram that had nearly four million likes.
One person to react to the post was Durant's mom (Wanda).
Wanda wrote: "Yaaaaaaaay!!!!! So in LOVE with this. Congrats James Family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Durant and LeBron are two of the 15 best NBA players of all time, so fans will likely enjoy seeing the interaction from Wanda.
LeBron led the way in Sunday's game with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks while shooting 8/12 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in only 16 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, Durant had six points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 3/10 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 14 minutes.
The Lakers will play their first game of the regular season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles on October 22.
As for the Suns, they will visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on October 23 to begin the year.