Kevin Durant's Mom Reacts To LeBron James Viral Instagram Post
On Tuesday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwovles by a score of 110-103 to win their first game of the season.
James finished with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks while shooting 7/16 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
In addition to the victory, he made NBA history by playing with his son (Bronny James).
Via The NBA: "@kingjames and @bronny check in as the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA! 👏"
After the game, LeBron sent out a post to Instagram that had over 435,000 likes in 13 hours.
He captioned his post: "WITH ALL MY HEART AND SOUL!!! WILL NEVER FORGET THAT MOMENT FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE 🙌🏾 🙏🏾🤎👑"
There were over 8,500 comments, and one person who left a message was Kevin Durant's mom (Wanda).
She wrote: "This SPECIAL, you gotta feel it!🥹🥹"
Durant and LeBron have had a long history as the faces of the NBA over the last decade.
They squared off in the NBA Finals three times (2012, 2017 and 2018).
In addition, the two future Hall of Famers have been teammates on Team USA twice (and won Gold medals both times).
As for Bronny, he finished the game with one rebound while shooting 0/2 from the field in three minutes of playing time.
The Lakers will resume action on Friday evening when they host Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, California.