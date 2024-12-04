Kevin Durant's Move On Victor Wembanyama Went Viral In Spurs-Suns Game
On Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns faced off in Arizona.
During the first half, Victor Wembanyama got switched on to Kevin Durant.
Durant utilized the mismatch perfectly by blowing past Wembanyama for a layup.
The highlight went viral on social media.
Via Bleacher Report: "KD’S HESI HAD WEMBY LOST 🥶"
There were over 140,000 likes and 1,300 comments on Bleacher Report's post.
Many fans shared their thoughts.
@tonysmith8281: "There’s no one ever that can guard KD’s hesi"
@t_cook12: "His Jedi cross is the best move in the sport"
@stevie.ortiz9: "First hesi was so good I thought it was a double"
@jayzmindd: "he dam too tall to be moving like jamal crawford bruh 😭😭😭"
Unfortunately, Durant left the game with an injury in the first half.
The former Texas star finished with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 5/8 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time.