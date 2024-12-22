Kevin Durant Blockbuster Trade OKC Thunder And Phoenix Suns Must Consider
On Saturday evening, Kevin Durant had another fantastic performance.
The 2014 MVP put up 43 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 14/26 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
However, the Suns lost by a score of 133-125 (at home) to the Detroit Pistons.
Durant's tenure with the Suns has been extremely disappointing.
They have yet to reach the Western Conference finals (and are coming off a season where they were swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs).
Currently, the Suns are 14-13 in 27 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
Via StatMuse: "Kevin Durant’s averaged 40 PPG on 66 TS% for the Suns in their last 2 games.
The Suns have also given up 253 points in that span.
Back-to-back losses."
At 36, Durant's time to win another title is running out.
I believe the Oklahoma City Thunder should swoop in and offer the Suns a package they can't refuse.
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference (22-5), and the acquisition of Durant would give them a clear path to winning the 2025 NBA Championship.
Durant spent the first nine seasons of his career with OKC.
They made the 2012 NBA Finals (and it's where he won his MVP).
Before joining the Golden State Warriors (in the summer of 2016), he was one of the most liked players in the NBA.
The Thunder have been incredible at roster building, but they have yet to win an NBA Championship.
They have the assets to land nearly any player in the league, so they could offer the Suns a package such as the salaries of Isaiah Hartenstein and Isaiah Joe with draft capital (h/t Spotrac Trade NBA Trade Machine).
If the Thunder gave the Suns six first-round picks over the next four seasons, it would be hard to pass that up (for a 36-year-old).
The Suns would still have a competitive roster (and they could use those picks to get a different player), or they could go into a complete rebuild with fresh new assets.
The Thunder know better than anyone that a championship window can end abruptly.
It's time for them to cash in (some) of their chips.