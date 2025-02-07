Kevin Durant's Official Injury Status For Jazz-Suns Game
On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns will host the Utah Jazz in Arizona.
For the game, the Suns could be without their best player, as 2014 MVP Kevin Durant is on the injury report.
Durant missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Kevin Durant (ankle) listed questionable for Friday."
Durant is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
The Suns are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 25-25 record in 50 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Suns lost to the OKC Thunder by a score of 140-109.
Following the Jazz, the Suns will play their next game on Saturday when they host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
At home, they have gone 15-9 in 24 games played in Arizona.
Durant is in the middle of his third season playing for the Suns.
As for the Jazz, they have had a tough season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-37 record in 49 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.
Following the Suns, the Jazz will play their next game on Saturday when they visit James Harden and the LA Clippers in California.
On the road, they are 7-19 in 26 games.