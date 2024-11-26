Kevin Durant's Official Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game
On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona.
They have played the last seven games without their best player (Kevin Durant).
However, Durant is officially listed as probable for Tuesday's game.
Via The Phoenix Suns on Monday: "OFFICIAL: Kevin Durant & Bradley Beal are probable for tomorrow’s game."
Before getting hurt, the 2014 MVP had averages of 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 55.3% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in nine games.
Via Kay Adams on Monday: "a smiley Kevin Durant just confirmed:
He’s back tomorrow baby!!!!!! 🏀
Suns. Lakers."
Getting Durant back in the lineup is huge for the Suns because they have struggled without him.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Phoenix is 8-1 with Durant in the lineup this season; 1-6 without. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is back Tuesday."
The Suns will enter play after having five days off.
They most recently lost to the New York Knicks by a score of 138-122 (at home).
The Suns are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 9-7 record in 16 games.
That said, are just 2.5 games back of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the second seed.
Following Los Angeles, the Suns will continue action when they host Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.
At home, they are 5-3 in eight games.
As for the Lakers, they are the fourth seed in the west with a 10-6 record.