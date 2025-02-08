Kevin Durant's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Suns Game
On Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns will host the Denver Nuggets in Arizona.
For the game, the Suns could be without their best player, as 2014 MVP Kevin Durant is on the injury report.
The All-Star forward has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Suns injury report vs. Nuggets:
QUESTIONABLE: Grayson Allen (left knee soreness), Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) and Bradley Beal (left great toe soreness).
OUT: Cody Martin (trade transition) and Vasa Micic (trade transition)"
Durant enters the day with averages of 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
He is in his third season playing for the Suns.
The Suns are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-25 record in 51 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Nuggets, the Suns will play their next game on Tuesday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.
At home, they are 16-9 in 25 games.
As for Denver, they are the third seed with a 33-19 record in 52 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and 7-3 over their last ten).
Following the Suns, the Nuggets will play their next game on Monday when they return home to host the Portland Trail Blazers.