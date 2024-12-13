Kevin Durant's Official Injury Status For Suns-Jazz Game
On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns will be in Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz.
For the game, they will likely get their best player back in action, as 2014 MVP Kevin Durant is listed as probable on the injury report.
He has missed each of the previous three games.
Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX SPORTS: "Suns injury report vs Jazz:
Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) - Probable
Jusuf Nurkic, Ryan Dunn and Grayson Allen are not listed on the injury report, so they should be good to go"
Durant had been averaging 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 44.9% from the three-point range in 13 games.
The Suns have been one of the best teams in the NBA with Durant on the floor.
However, they have struggled without him.