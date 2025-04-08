Kevin Durant's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game
On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will play the Golden State Warriors (in Arizona).
For the game, the Suns will remain without their best player, as Kevin Durant has been ruled out.
The 2014 MVP has missed each of the previous three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of action.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Suns injury report vs. Warriors:
Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) OUT.
Nick Richards (right elbow soreness) PROBABLE."
Durant is averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported an update (on March 31).
Charania wrote: "Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant is expected to miss at least one week through team's three-game road trip with a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN."
The Suns have had a tough season where they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-43 record in 78 games.
They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak.
Following the Warriors, the Suns will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
At home, they are 23-15 in 38 games.
Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft after one season at Texas.
He has spent 18 years in the league with the Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors (and Suns).
As for Golden State, they are the sixth seed with a 46-32 record.