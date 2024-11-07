Fastbreak

Kevin Durant's Performance In Heat-Suns Game Has NBA World Amazed

Kevin Durant played 37 minutes against the Miami Heat.

Nov 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates a basket against the Miami Heat during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns hosted the Miami Heat in Arizona.

The Suns won by a score of 115-112 to improve to 7-1 in their first eight games of the new season.

Kevin Durant was sensational with 32 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 13/23 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.

Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.

@AndrewLeezus: "Kevin Durant is the best basketball player in the world."

@ridiculouscage: "kevin durant is ridiculous"

@RyB_311: "Repeat after me:

Kevin Durant is the greatest player of all time"

@Hatedzs: "What Kevin Durant is doing in Year 18 IS NOT NORMAL!! MVP HIM!!!"

@Stunna999_: "Kevin Durant has had

Back 2 Back 30pt games

Back 2 Back Clutch 4th quarters

Has led the Suns to 6 straight wins

MVP MVP MVP MVP MVP MVP PUT SOME RESPECT ON KD NAME"

@jack4nthon7: "Greatest scorer to touch the court"

Via Hoop Central: "Kevin Durant this season:

25 PTS - 7 REB - 3 STL
30 PTS - 4 REB - 6 AST
31 PTS - 9 REB - 2 AST
30 PTS - 8 REB - 4 AST
18 PTS - 5 REB - 4 AST
21 PTS - 9 REB - 2 AST
35 PTS - 4 REB - 6 AST
32 PTS - 8 REB - 3 AST"

The Suns will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

