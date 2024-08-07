Kevin Durant Posts Viral Photo After Breaking Team USA Record
On Tuesday afternoon, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant made incredible Team USA history.
The 2014 MVP broke WNBA legend Lisa Leslie's record to become the all-time leading scorer for USA Basketball.
He finished Tuesday's 122-87 victory over Brazil with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field.
Via The Players' Tribune: "Kevin Durant passes Lisa Leslie for most points all-time in USA Olympic HISTORY. 🔥"
Following the game, Durant posted a photo to X that had over 100,000 likes and 2.5 million impressions in three hours.
Durant captioned his post: "Records are meant to be broken, I’ll hold on to this until another great comes along and passes me up…Lisa Leslie you are the gold standard in basketball, I appreciate your love and support throughout the years..much love to you always…it’s all about the gold baby. Let’s get it fellas"
Leslie also reacted to the news by sending Durant a message (via X).
Leslie wrote: "Congratulations @KDTrey5 I’m honored to have you break my @TeamUSA Olympic record!!! Our dedication to our country is evident and etched in stone!! Now go get another Gold medal my friend! One Team, One Goal, Gold! 🥇🇺🇸 #GoUSA"
Durant is competing in his fourth Olympics (he won three gold medals in 2012, 2016 and 2020).
The future Hall of Famer is coming off another excellent season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.