Kevin Durant Predicts Winner Of Bears-Titans Game
Kevin Durant is one of the best NBA players of all time, and he is also a huge NFL fan.
On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bears will host the Tennesee Titans for their first game of the season.
Durant predicted the winner of the showdown in an interview with Up & Adams.
Kay Adams: "Caleb Williams. Rookie debut. At home. Tennessee visiting. Who wins that one? What are your thoughts?"
Durant: "I got Chicago winning that one. They got a sneaky deep team to me. Especially on offense. I think they're going to score a lot of points this year."
All eyes will be on Williams, who was the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of USC.
The Bears are coming off a tough season where they went 7-10, which had them in last place in the NFC North.
That said, they have an intriguing roster that could see them potentially make the playoffs (if Williams has a good season).
Following the Titans, the Bears will travel to Texas to face off against the Houston Texans for Sunday Night Football (on September 15).
On the other hand, the Titans are coming off a season where they were 6-11, which had them in last place in the AFC South.
After reaching the AFC Championship game in 2020, the Titans have been on a downward trajectory over the previous four seasons.
Following their matchup in Chicago, the Titans will return home to host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets (September 15).