Kevin Durant Predicts Winner Of Commanders-Buccaneers Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders will play their first game of the season when they face off in Florida.
NBA star Kevin Durant made his prediction for the game in an interview with Up & Adams.
Durant: "Obviously my Commanders going down to Tampa Bay and getting a W. Just to let you know, I'm probably going to pick them every week... I think we win by a touchdown."
A lot of the attention will be on rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
He was selected with the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of LSU.
The Commanders are coming off a tough season where they were 4-13, which had them in last place in the NFC East.
Following their showdown with the Bucs, the Commanders will return home to host Daniel Jones and the New York Giants next week.
As for the Bucs, they are coming off a solid season where they won the NFC South with a 9-8 record.
They also reached the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs before losing to the Detroit Lions.
Following the Commanders, the Bucs will travel to Detroit for a rematch with the Lions.
As for Durant, he is one of the best NBA players of all time.
He is coming off another sensational season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games for the Phoenix Suns.