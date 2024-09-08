Fastbreak

Kevin Durant Predicts Winner Of Commanders-Buccaneers Game

Kevin Durant predicted the winner of Sunday's game between the Commanders and Bucs.

Ben Stinar

Oct 22, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders will play their first game of the season when they face off in Florida.

NBA star Kevin Durant made his prediction for the game in an interview with Up & Adams.

Durant: "Obviously my Commanders going down to Tampa Bay and getting a W. Just to let you know, I'm probably going to pick them every week... I think we win by a touchdown."

A lot of the attention will be on rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

He was selected with the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of LSU.

Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Commanders are coming off a tough season where they were 4-13, which had them in last place in the NFC East.

Following their showdown with the Bucs, the Commanders will return home to host Daniel Jones and the New York Giants next week.

As for the Bucs, they are coming off a solid season where they won the NFC South with a 9-8 record.

They also reached the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs before losing to the Detroit Lions.

Following the Commanders, the Bucs will travel to Detroit for a rematch with the Lions.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Lambeau Field, Wis. Tampa Bay won the game, 34-20. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

As for Durant, he is one of the best NBA players of all time.

He is coming off another sensational season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games for the Phoenix Suns.

