Kevin Durant's Quote About LeBron James Went Viral
LeBron James and Kevin Durant are both on Team USA for the 2024 Olympics.
This is the second time that the two superstars have been teammates (they helped Team USA win a Gold Medal in 2012).
Recently, Durant did an interview with the TODAY Show, and he spoke about playing with James.
The quote went viral on social media (h/t ESPN's SportsCenter).
Durant: "The more you're around him as a teammate, you can see why he's considered the best player to ever play."
Durant is among the best 30 players in NBA history and has competed against James for over 15 years.
Therefore, his strong statement carries a lot of weight.
Durant is coming off his second season playing for the Phoenix Suns.
He finished the year with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
This is his fourth time playing for Team USA.
Meanwhile, James finished his 21st season in the NBA with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
He is on Team USA for the fourth time (and it's his first appearance since 2012).
Durant and James have faced off in the NBA Finals three times.
James won their first matchup (in 2012) when he was on the Miami Heat (and Durant was on the Oklahoma City Thunder).
In 2017 and 2018, Durant helped lead the Golden State Warriors to two titles over James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.