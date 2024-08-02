Kevin Durant Reacts To Devin Booker's Viral Instagram Post
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Recently, Booker and Durant were in attendance at the women's gymnastics final.
Via ClutchPoints: "Steph Curry, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, and Tyrese Haliburton all in attendance for the women's gymnastics individual final"
On Friday, Booker made an incredible Instagram post.
His post had over 37,000 likes in one hour.
Booker wrote: "Goat activity🇺🇸"
One person who left a comment on Booker's post was Durant.
Durant's comment had over 1,400 likes.
Durant wrote: "My shooter"
Durant sent out two posts on X about Simone Biles following the competition.
His first post had over 44,000 likes and 1.2 million impressions.
Durant wrote: "Goat Biles"
His second post had over 86,000 likes and 4.4 million impressions.
Durant wrote: "I really believe Goat Biles can catch a lob and finish. #bounce"
Durant and Booker have helped Team USA get off to a perfecet 2-0 start in the tournament.
Most recently, they beat South Sudan by a score of 103-86.
Durant had 14 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 2/5 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
Booker finished with 10 points, one rebound, six assists and one steal while shooting 4/6 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 22 minutes.
The Suns are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.