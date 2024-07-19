Kevin Durant Reacts To Devin Booker's Viral Instagram Post
Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are coming off their second season together as teammates on the Phoenix Suns.
The superstar duo is currently playing for Team USA.
On Friday, Booker made a post to Instagram that had over 50,000 likes and 400 comments in less than two hours.
Booker has 5.5 million followers on Instagram.
Booker captioned his post: "Merica"
In the photos, Booker could be seen wearing a unique (copper) color of his signature Nike shoe.
One person who left a comment was Durant, and his message had nearly 500 likes in less than one hour.
Durant wrote: "crazy coppers"
Booker and Durant make up one of the most talented rosters in the NBA (which also features Bradley Beal).
Last season, Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Booker has spent his entire nine-year career with the Suns.
He finished this past season with averages of 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% fromt the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Suns were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
Despite the team's elite roster, the Suns were swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
They have made the playoffs in each of the previous four seasons and reached the 2021 NBA Finals (they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games).