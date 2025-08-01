Kevin Durant Reacts To Minnesota Timberwolves Latest Signing
Johnny Juzang played the first three seasons of his NBA career for the Utah Jazz.
He finished last year with averages of 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 64 games.
On Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Juzang will sign a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard Johnny Juzang has agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. Juzang played his first three NBA seasons in Utah and averaged 8.9 points and 38% 3-point shooting in 19.8 minutes per game in 2024-25."
One person who reacted to the news was Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant (via Instagram).
Durant wrote: "Let’s go @jsilky. The work will speak for itself"
Juzang played his college basketball at UCLA and Kentucky.
He has career averages of 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 102 games.
Via Dane Moore of Blue Wire: "The Wolves signed Johnny Juzang to a training camp deal, source says.
Minnesota will need to fill at least one more roster spot before the beginning of the season, and Juzang will compete for that spot in training camp."
As for the Timberwolves, they are coming off a season where they reached the Western Conference finals for the second straight year.
They lost to the OKC Thunder in five games.