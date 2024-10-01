Kevin Durant Reacts To Phoenix Suns New Additions
The Phoenix Suns will be among the most watched teams to start the 2024-25 NBA season.
They have one of the best rosters in the league but are coming off an extremely disappointing year.
Over the offseason, the Suns were able to sign notable role players Tyus Jones, Mason Plumlee and Monte Morris.
On Monday, the team held media day in Arizona, and Durant was asked about the new additions to the roster.
Durant (via the Suns): "You gotta give those guys the most credit for seeing past money and wanting to be in a situation where they can help build toward something special. Also, the city of Phoenix helped us out as well. So many players love coming here, love playing here, love being here, so that helps us out as well. Having new additions to the team is a plus, and now we're looking forward to seeing how it works on the floor."
Durant is entering his third season playing for the Suns.
They have made the NBA playoffs in both seasons but are yet to get out of the second round.
At 36, Durant is still among the best players in the NBA and is coming off a season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The Suns will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on October 23 when they visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in California.