Kevin Durant Reacts To Suns-Hornets Trade
The Phoenix Suns have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
However, the team is just 19-20 in their first 39 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
On Wednesday, the Suns made a trade with the Charlotte Hornets to acquire Nick Richards.
Via Gerlad Bourguet of PHNX Sports: "Officially official: The Suns have traded Josh Okogie and 3 second-round picks for Nick Richards and a second-rounder"
Duane Rankin of azcentral reported what Durant said after the trade.
Via Rankin: "Kevin Durant on addition of Nick Richards:
“He’s a strong presence in the paint, a big body that can wreak havoc down there and cause some problems with his rim protection. Getting his hands on the basketball on the offensive glass and then finishing above the rim. It’s something we all have to get better at as a group. Hopefully he leads us in that area. Just controlling the paint.”
Durant on Josh Okogie: “I really appreciated how Josh approached the game and his love for his teammates. I wish him the best. I’m sure we’ll cross paths again. He’s a great teammate, but I’m looking forward to having Nick on the team.”"
Richards is in his fifth NBA season.
The former Kentucky star is averaging 8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 56.1% from the field in 21 games.
The Suns will play the Washington Wizards on Thursday night in Washington, D.C.