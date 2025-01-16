Kevin Durant Reveals Reasons For Signing With Golden State Warriors In 2016
Kevin Durant spent the first nine years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While he was one of the most popular superstars in the league, the 2014 MVP decided to leave the franchise and sign with the Golden State Warriors (in the summer of 2016).
Even though the Warriors won two NBA Championships, Durant has taken a lot of criticism from fans for the decision.
In a recent interview with Out The Mud Podcast, the future Hall of Famer spoke about his decision to leave Oklahoma City.
Durant: "I understood why people was pissed off, but I couldn't make a decision based off of what other people wanted to do... It's not one reason why you make a big decision like that.... I wanted a new experience, I wanted to play a different way, a different style. I wanted to live in a different city... All I knew was OKC... I just wanted to experience what life was like with a different organization. On top of having the opportunity to play with some of the best players, that knew how to play, that matched my skillset."
Durant left Golden State to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019.
He is currently in the middle of his third season playing for the Phoenix Suns.
Right now, Durant is averaging 27.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 29 games.