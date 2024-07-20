Kevin Durant Reveals Turning Point In His NBA Career
Kevin Durant is among the best players in NBA history.
Durant is currently playing for Team USA, which will be his fourth time competing in the Olympics.
Recently, the 2014 MVP did an interview and revealed that the 2012 Olympics were a turning point for his NBA career.
Durant: "2012 was the turning point in my career. Just being around greats every single day. Seeing how they operate, I just took a lot of that stuff with me."
Currently, Durant is dealing with an injury and has been unable to play in any of the team's first four exhibition games.
Via Joe Vardon of The Athletic: "Kevin Durant (calf) is not playing for Team USA against South Sudan, sources said. He is on the floor going through pregame work and looks good"
Durant is coming off another excellent season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
He will turn 36 before the 2024-25 season but is still among the best 15 players in the NBA.
Durant has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets over his 16 seasons in the NBA.
The future Hall of Famer won two NBA Championships (and two Finals MVPs) with Golden State.
His career averages are 27.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 1,061 games.