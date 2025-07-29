Kevin Durant Sends Bold Message To Commanders Star Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels is coming off an incredible rookie season for the Washington Commanders.
The former LSU star threw for over 3,500 yards and 25 touchdown passes.
Via Bleacher Report: "JAYDEN DANIELS IN HIS 1ST PLAYOFF GAME
304 TOT YARDS
2 TD
24/35 PASS
Led final drive for GW FG
This rookie is DIFFERENT."
Earlier this month, Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant sent out a post with a message for Daniels.
His post had over 7,000 likes.
Durant wrote: "yessir big season ahead @Commanders @JayD__5"
Many fans commented on Durant's post.
@MoeJazulla: "KD why are you a commanders fan"
@HabibiCapital_: "Big season ahead for the rockets too"
@jack3queens: "Why have u never considered playing for the Wizards?"
@biasedninersfan: "I doubt the commanders make it back. Jd had a great year but i think he has a slight sophomore slump + teams got better in the nfc like the niners, rams, etc"
Daniels helped the Commanders finish with a 12-5 record.
They then made the NFC Championship Game for the first time 1991.
Via ESPN: "Jayden Daniels had a rookie season for the ages
Led Commanders to 12-5 regular season record
31 Total TDs in regular season
2 road playoff wins (including beating No. 1 seed)
Led Washington to their first NFC Championship since 1991"
As for Durant, he is going into his 19th NBA year (and first playing for the Rockets).
He last made the NBA Finals during the 2019 season (with the Golden State Warriors).