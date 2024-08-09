Kevin Durant Sends Brutally Honest Message To Denver Nuggets Fans
On Thursday afternoon, Kevin Durant helped lead Team USA to a 95-91 victory over Serbia at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
With the win, Durant is now on the verge of capturing his fourth Gold medal.
He finished the game with nine points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 4/8 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Durant was very active on social media.
In one post, he sent a message to fans of the Denver Nuggets.
X user @bladeoffire1 wrote: "Cheering against Team USA? You mean, like all of those Americans who were making fun of Noah Lyles not winning gold in his latest race? Good ol' double standards.
Just admit you hate the fact that Jokic is clearly the best player in the world."
Durant responded: "To all you nuggets fans, nobody gives a f**k who yall lames believe is the best player in the league, players got major respect for Jok, we don’t worship him like yall do but most are in awe of his brilliance. Trolling you cornballs for rooting against us is apart of the game. Deal wit it"
Jokic finished Thursday's loss with 17 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/17 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Last season, Durant and Jokic faced off three times, and the Suns went 2-1 in those matchups.