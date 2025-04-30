Kevin Durant Sends Heartfelt Message To Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas
Isiah Thomas is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
On Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons legend is celebrating his 64th birthday.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 64th Birthday to 12x #NBAAllStar, 2x NBA champion, 1990 NBA Finals MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Isiah Thomas! #NBABDAY"
Thomas made a post to Instagram that had over 6,000 likes in six hours.
He wrote: "Thank you for allowing me to live a life I never could have dreamed of growing up as poor as my family was. I am forever grateful and filled with gratitude. 😊😊 ❤️"
One person who left a comment was Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.
He wrote: "Love u champ"
Since Durant and Thomas are two of the best 30 players in NBA history, many fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.
Thomas spent all 13 years of his career playing for the Pistons.
The two-time NBA Champion had averages of 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field in 979 games.
Ballislife.com: "One of the greatest and most creative point guards of all time with one of the greatest handles in NBA history!
HBD 2 x NBA Champion Isiah Thomas"
As for Durant, he finished his 17th NBA season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
He has spent the past two and a half seasons with the Suns.