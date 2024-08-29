Kevin Durant Sends Message To Houston Texans Star C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud is one of the most exciting young stars in the NFL.
He is coming off a rookie year that shocked the league, as he led the Houston Texans to the NFL playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season.
Recently, Stroud did an interview with Kevin Durant's media company (Boardroom).
Durant posted (via X) a graphic of Stroud talking about how he wants to own a sports team one day.
Durant captioned the post: "keep going @CJ7STROUD"
His post had over 2,000 likes and 120,000 impressions in less than two hours.
While they play different sports, Durant is one of the greatest pro athletes of all time, so Stroud is getting a message from an NBA legend.
Stroud was initially the second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.
The 2023 Offensive Rookie of The Year finished his first season with 4,108 passing yards and 23 touchdowns (in comparison to just five interceptions).
He also went 9-6 as the team's starter (1-1 in the playoffs).
After last season, the Texans will have big expectations this year.
They will play their first game of the new NFL season on September 8 when they visit the Indianapolis Colts.
As for Durant, he is coming off a summer where he won his fourth career Gold medal for Team USA.
The Phoenix Suns star finished this past season with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.