Kevin Durant Sends Out Viral Post After OKC Thunder Win NBA Championship
Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the history of the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise.
Over his nine-year run with the franchise, they reached the 2012 NBA Finals (and he won the 2014 MVP Award).
On Sunday night, the Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals (by a score of 103-91).
After they won their first NBA Championship, Durant sent out a post (via X) that had over 56,000 likes and 1.5 million impressions in one hour.
He wrote: "Lil Hartenstein is slumped 😂😂😂 congrats Okc."
Durant left the Thunder after the 2016 season to sign with the Golden State Warriors.
He was able to win two titles with Golden State.
On May 29, Durant was asked about the current Thunder team (compared to his 2012 team).
He wrote: "Im not big on hypotheticals so idk but this 2025 thunder team, they are historically great. Great shooting all across the board, efficient go to scorer in deuce, size and athleticism all across the board, versatility, shooting big and bruiser big, great coaching. Just a flat out perfectly crafted unit. I fuck with their approach to basketball. They are puttin together great film to learn from"
The Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record.
They beat the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves (and Pacers) in the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via The NBA: "84 WINS IN ONE SEASON
The 2024-25 Thunder secure their first championship in the franchise's OKC era and become just the 4th team in NBA history to win 84+ games in a single season!"