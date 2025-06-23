Fastbreak

Kevin Durant Sends Out Viral Post After OKC Thunder Win NBA Championship

Kevin Durant sent out a post after the Oklahoma City Thunder won the NBA Championship.

May 30, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) hug after game seven of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 96-88. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
May 30, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) hug after game seven of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 96-88. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the history of the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise.

Over his nine-year run with the franchise, they reached the 2012 NBA Finals (and he won the 2014 MVP Award).

December 18, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Thunder 114-109. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals (by a score of 103-91).

After they won their first NBA Championship, Durant sent out a post (via X) that had over 56,000 likes and 1.5 million impressions in one hour.

He wrote: "Lil Hartenstein is slumped 😂😂😂 congrats Okc."

Durant left the Thunder after the 2016 season to sign with the Golden State Warriors.

He was able to win two titles with Golden State.

May 29, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (left) and guard Russell Westbrook (right) before the game against the San Antonio Spurs in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

On May 29, Durant was asked about the current Thunder team (compared to his 2012 team).

He wrote: "Im not big on hypotheticals so idk but this 2025 thunder team, they are historically great. Great shooting all across the board, efficient go to scorer in deuce, size and athleticism all across the board, versatility, shooting big and bruiser big, great coaching. Just a flat out perfectly crafted unit. I fuck with their approach to basketball. They are puttin together great film to learn from"

The Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record.

They beat the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves (and Pacers) in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Via The NBA: "84 WINS IN ONE SEASON

The 2024-25 Thunder secure their first championship in the franchise's OKC era and become just the 4th team in NBA history to win 84+ games in a single season!"

