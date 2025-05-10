Fastbreak

Kevin Durant Sends Out Viral Post During Cavs-Pacers Game

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant sent out a post during Game 3.

Ben Stinar

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Pacers (in Indiana) by a score of 126-104 to win Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.

Darius Garland returned to action after missing four straight games due to injury.

He finished with ten points, one rebound and three assists while shooting 3/11 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.

Garland also made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.

Via NBA TV: "Darius Garland SWEET no-look to Mobley for the dunk 🔥"

One person who reacted to the pass was Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

His post (via X) had over 14,000 likes and 1.1 million impressions in less than four hours.

He wrote: "That was one of them passes Darius. Goodness gracious"

Many fans commented on Durant's post.

@danhurleyuconn: "Yooo KD join the Heat, we’re a superstar away"

@FSquared13: "Plenty more pretty passes that could be hitting you in a Cavs jersey 👀"

@RussFcb: "Why you so active on twitter today Slim ?"

Kevin Durant
Mar 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends him in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.