Kevin Durant Sends Out Viral Post During Cavs-Pacers Game
On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Pacers (in Indiana) by a score of 126-104 to win Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
Darius Garland returned to action after missing four straight games due to injury.
He finished with ten points, one rebound and three assists while shooting 3/11 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Garland also made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via NBA TV: "Darius Garland SWEET no-look to Mobley for the dunk 🔥"
One person who reacted to the pass was Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.
His post (via X) had over 14,000 likes and 1.1 million impressions in less than four hours.
He wrote: "That was one of them passes Darius. Goodness gracious"
Many fans commented on Durant's post.
@danhurleyuconn: "Yooo KD join the Heat, we’re a superstar away"
@FSquared13: "Plenty more pretty passes that could be hitting you in a Cavs jersey 👀"
@RussFcb: "Why you so active on twitter today Slim ?"