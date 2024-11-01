Kevin Durant Sends Out Viral Post On X After Suns-Clippers Game
On Thursday evening, the Phoenix Suns played the Los Angeles Clippers in California.
The game was a thriller, as the Suns came back and won by a score of 125-119 to improve to a 4-1 record in five games.
Kevin Durant finished the victory with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 39 minutes.
After the game, the 2014 MVP made a post to X that had over 55,000 likes and 3.7 million impressions in 12 hours.
Durant wrote: "Great dub suns, and for my parlayers, better luck next time lol"
The Suns were led by Devin Booker, who finished with 40 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals while shooting 11/18 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via The Suns: "SECOND HALF SURGE.
☄️ 21-point comeback
☄️ Erased 18-point halftime deficit
☄️ Started 3Q 15-15 FG
☄️ 15 consecutive field goals matches the @NBA 's longest streak to open a quarter over last 10 years
☄️ Our longest streak of made field goals without a miss since since 11.25.09"
Following the Clippers, the Suns will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers in Arizona.
Durant is averaging 26.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 53.4% from the field and 46.2% from the three-point range.