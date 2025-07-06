Fastbreak

NBA Star Kevin Durant Sends Out Viral Post On X After Suns-Rockets Trade

Kevin Durant sent out a post after getting traded to the Houston Rockets.

Ben Stinar

Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant will go down among the best 25 players in NBA history.

At 36, he still remains an elite forward who is coming off a productive season for the Phoenix Suns.

On Sunday, Durant was officially traded to the Houston Rockets.

Following the deal, the 2014 MVP sent out a post to X that had over 20,000 likes in 20 minutes.

He wrote: "My time in Phoenix has come to an end. All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way. Remeber it’s a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players. I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from support staff to teammates distant cousins, it’s all a family that I’m grateful to be apart of, no matter what. I truly believe this nba is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can’t Wait!"

Many fans commented on Durant's post.

@KnicksMemes: "Grateful to be apart of it? So you're happy to leave?!?!?!"

@Ayyydrian: "Watching you and Book at the footprint center was lit! 🔥"

@SpicerQQ: "KD still top3 player in the league"

@FeelLikeOBK: "Stop running from the grind I lost respect for you"

Kevin Durant NBA
Mar 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Texas.

He has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors (over 18 years).

Via The Houston Rockets: "No introduction necessary.

2x NBA Champion
NBA MVP
15x NBA All-Star
2x NBA Finals MVP
4x Olympic Gold Medalist

Welcome to Houston, Kevin Durant!"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.