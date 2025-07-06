NBA Star Kevin Durant Sends Out Viral Post On X After Suns-Rockets Trade
Kevin Durant will go down among the best 25 players in NBA history.
At 36, he still remains an elite forward who is coming off a productive season for the Phoenix Suns.
On Sunday, Durant was officially traded to the Houston Rockets.
Following the deal, the 2014 MVP sent out a post to X that had over 20,000 likes in 20 minutes.
He wrote: "My time in Phoenix has come to an end. All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way. Remeber it’s a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players. I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from support staff to teammates distant cousins, it’s all a family that I’m grateful to be apart of, no matter what. I truly believe this nba is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can’t Wait!"
Many fans commented on Durant's post.
@KnicksMemes: "Grateful to be apart of it? So you're happy to leave?!?!?!"
@Ayyydrian: "Watching you and Book at the footprint center was lit! 🔥"
@SpicerQQ: "KD still top3 player in the league"
@FeelLikeOBK: "Stop running from the grind I lost respect for you"
Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Texas.
He has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors (over 18 years).
Via The Houston Rockets: "No introduction necessary.
2x NBA Champion
NBA MVP
15x NBA All-Star
2x NBA Finals MVP
4x Olympic Gold Medalist
Welcome to Houston, Kevin Durant!"