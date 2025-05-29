Kevin Durant Sends Out Viral Post On X As NBA Trade Rumors Swirl
Kevin Durant still remains one of the elite players in the NBA at nearly 37.
The future Hall of Famer has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors after finishing his third season with the Phoenix Suns.
Recently, Durant responded to a fan about trade rumors.
@TheGreatNish wrote: "Would be the fifth franchise @KDTrey5 joins. Can’t be a top 15 player all time if you’ve played for 5 franchises. Winners build dynasties. They don’t jump ship every time there’s a sign of a struggle."
Durant responded: "Like I always say! Make your own rules up and curate this nba fantasy world the way u want. Enjoy that top 15 list"
Durant's post had over 20,000 likes and 500,000 impressions.
A trade would make sense for both the Suns (and Durant).
The Suns finished the 2024-25 season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
They have gotten worse every year he has been on the roster (and missed the 2025 NBA playoffs).
At Durant's age, a change of scenery would give him a better chance to get another NBA Championship.
Durant finished the season with outstanding averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via The Phoenix Suns (on February 11): "KEVIN DURANT: 30K CAREER POINTS.
@KDTrey5 becomes just the eighth player in @NBA history to record 30,000 career points!"
Next season will be Durant's 19th year in the NBA.