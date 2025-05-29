Fastbreak

Kevin Durant Sends Out Viral Post On X As NBA Trade Rumors Swirl

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant sent out a viral post.

Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks to the media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant still remains one of the elite players in the NBA at nearly 37.

The future Hall of Famer has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors after finishing his third season with the Phoenix Suns.

Recently, Durant responded to a fan about trade rumors.

@TheGreatNish wrote: "Would be the fifth franchise @KDTrey5 joins. Can’t be a top 15 player all time if you’ve played for 5 franchises. Winners build dynasties. They don’t jump ship every time there’s a sign of a struggle."

Durant responded: "Like I always say! Make your own rules up and curate this nba fantasy world the way u want. Enjoy that top 15 list"

Durant's post had over 20,000 likes and 500,000 impressions.

May 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kevin Durant attends the WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A trade would make sense for both the Suns (and Durant).

The Suns finished the 2024-25 season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.

They have gotten worse every year he has been on the roster (and missed the 2025 NBA playoffs).

At Durant's age, a change of scenery would give him a better chance to get another NBA Championship.

Durant finished the season with outstanding averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.

Via The Phoenix Suns (on February 11): "KEVIN DURANT: 30K CAREER POINTS.

@KDTrey5 becomes just the eighth player in @NBA history to record 30,000 career points!"

Next season will be Durant's 19th year in the NBA.

