Kevin Durant Sends Social Media Message To Suns Teammate Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are among the best duos in the NBA.
Recently, Durant was recorded (via the Boardroom) playing NBA 2K25 as the Suns.
In the game, he scored a basket with Booker after blowing by Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic with an incredible move.
Durant: "That's tough Book. That's tough."
Durant was then asked: "When you're playing with a team that you're on, do you try to use your teammates the way that you would like for them to be in real life?"
Durant responded: "Yeah, aggressive, to the rim, scoring first. Ask questions later, but efficient shots. Not just throwing up anything. I want all my teammates to get their numbers."
Durant then sent out a post (via X).
His post had over 2,000 likes and 420,000 impressions.
Durant wrote: "yessir @DevinBook"
Booker and Durant have been teammates for part of two seasons.
They are also coming off a summer where they helped lead Team USA to the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Suns fans will likely love Durant interacting with Booker on social media.
Durant finished last season with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest in 75 games.
Meanwhile, Booker averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest in 68 games.
Despite the big numbers from Durant and Booker, the Suns were unable to have success, as they got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.